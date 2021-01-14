Clifford Sosin Purchases 275,007 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 22,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOME. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

