Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 1,509,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,434. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,074,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 51,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,179,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,235.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 579,845 shares of company stock worth $1,411,653. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.