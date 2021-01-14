ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) Stock Price Up 0%

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.10 and last traded at $100.09. Approximately 9,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF stock. Clearshares LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF makes up 3.1% of Clearshares LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clearshares LLC owned approximately 2.99% of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

