Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.