Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.34. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

CIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

CIVB opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $299.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 228.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 46,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

