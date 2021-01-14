City Holding Co. Sells 300 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 94.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Shares of SPYD opened at $34.58 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77.

