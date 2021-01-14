City Holding Co. Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 85,810 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.4% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 51,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 70.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.