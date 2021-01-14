City Holding Co. Invests $69,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $75.56 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

