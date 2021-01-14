City Holding Co. Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,603,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 161,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

