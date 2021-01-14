Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.44

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.44 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 121775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after buying an additional 3,210,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after buying an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after buying an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,730,000 after buying an additional 1,122,518 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after buying an additional 627,520 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

