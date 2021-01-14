Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James restated a buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

