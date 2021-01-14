Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the December 15th total of 960,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

