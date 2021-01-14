Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

NYSE:C opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

