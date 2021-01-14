Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $430.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $444.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $372.62.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $363.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.99. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,974 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,673,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,527,000 after purchasing an additional 104,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

