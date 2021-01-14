Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

