Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 709.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,249 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.