Cimarex Energy’s (XEC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 251.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

