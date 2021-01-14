CIBC Boosts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $55.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boralex from $44.50 to $46.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boralex in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. Boralex has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

