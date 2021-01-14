CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 267,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Unum Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE:UNM opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

