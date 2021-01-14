CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $6.83 Million in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 132,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,144 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

LNT opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

