CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,812 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 41.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 98,709 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in KeyCorp by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 483,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 385,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

KEY stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

