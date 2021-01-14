CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 92,023 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 980,500 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $35,354,000. Natixis grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 624.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,461,000 after buying an additional 883,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 334.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,110,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $41,644,000 after buying an additional 854,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 258.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 875,143 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after buying an additional 630,665 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.96.

LUV stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.