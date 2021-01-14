Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Church & Dwight have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining from rising consumer demand for its products amid the coronavirus pandemic. This also boosted the company’s third-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom lines rose year over year and beat the consensus mark. Results gained from robust household and personal care businesses on consumers’ increased preference for essential items. Further, e-commerce sales played a strong role, with more consumers buying online. The company also continued to witness organic sales growth. However, rising costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as high manufacturing costs and tariffs are concerns for the company. Such factors put pressure on gross margin in the third quarter. Management expects gross margin to contract in 2020.”

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHD. BidaskClub downgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.19.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.