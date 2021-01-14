Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,770,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $154,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

