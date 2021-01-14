ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.92. 8,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,786. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $193.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

