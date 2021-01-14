China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of CEA opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $564,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Eastern Airlines (CEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.