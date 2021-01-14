Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Securiti dropped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.12.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $95.63. 626,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,028,284. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 78.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 462,607 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

