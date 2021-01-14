Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 5,139 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 53,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,583,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,931. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.42.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.