Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 1,821 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. United Bank raised its position in General Dynamics by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 529,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.63. 1,115,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

