Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $712,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 304.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 364.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 187,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 146,880 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 135,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 101,290 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 67,098 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 461.8% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

