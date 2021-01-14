Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. BidaskClub cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.90. 1,179,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,039. The company has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.