Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $233,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,487. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.