Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after purchasing an additional 669,801 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,284,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,743,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,480. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

