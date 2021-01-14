Chemung Canal Trust Co. Buys 3,663 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,607,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.97.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,497,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,727,379.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,999 shares of company stock worth $50,912,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.