Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGIFF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

