Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Lessened by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $59,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 184.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,558 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,053,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Charter Communications by 391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after buying an additional 249,835 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $623.21. 68,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,783. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.26. The firm has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.76.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

