Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Up to $8.25

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $8.68. Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 796,179 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42.

About Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

