CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 462895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIB.A shares. Raymond James set a C$106.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.05.

Get CGI alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$92.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.