CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CEU. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.96.

TSE CEU opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$372.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.98. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.00 and a 1-year high of C$2.19.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$166.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 34,598 shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,302.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,734,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,472,292.35.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

