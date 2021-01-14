Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Up 10.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s share price shot up 10.5% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.74. 2,960,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,835,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Specifically, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,577,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,116 in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $205.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 30.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 45.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 22.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

