Centaur Reaches Market Capitalization of $666,393.56 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $666,393.56 and approximately $398,784.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00108486 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239786 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058373 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

