Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $23.71 million and approximately $263,171.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00385181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.78 or 0.04042255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 23,685,644 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

