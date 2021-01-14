Celo (CELO) Hits Market Capitalization of $262.08 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. Celo has a total market cap of $262.08 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00005420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00105663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00231476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00058205 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00055287 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

