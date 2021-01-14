CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Stock Price Up 8%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) rose 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 5,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.88.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter.

About CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards.

