Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.84.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

