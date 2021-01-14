Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,554.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,677,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.84.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $195.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.