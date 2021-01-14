Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 40% Higher

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) rose 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 24,883,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the average daily volume of 4,362,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.
The firm has a market capitalization of $292.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $153,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
