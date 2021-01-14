Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 40% Higher

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) rose 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 24,883,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the average daily volume of 4,362,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $292.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $153,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

