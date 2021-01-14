Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 40%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was up 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 24,883,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the average daily volume of 4,362,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

SAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $292.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 57,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $1,439,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

