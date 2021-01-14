Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 40%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was up 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 24,883,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the average daily volume of 4,362,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.
SAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $292.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 57,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $1,439,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.
About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
