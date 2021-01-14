Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $276.00. The company traded as high as $292.44 and last traded at $288.44. 1,981,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,681,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.13.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVNA. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $478,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total value of $190,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,797,980 shares of company stock worth $679,711,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 65,875.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of Carvana by 53.5% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.02 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

