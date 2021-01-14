Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of CARE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,091. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 381.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 72.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth $95,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.